Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Makes 'Contagion' Reference

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow is taking precautions against Coronavirus. The 47-year-old actress posted a selfie of her wearing a protective mask over her face with the caption, “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.” She added a reference to her [...]
