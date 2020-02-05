Global  

J-Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show drew 1,300 complaints

Independent Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
'I'm shocked their performances were allowed. This was offensive and tasteless,' reads one complaint
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show 00:32

 Families all over America watched the Super Bowl halftime show. J. Lo and Shakira took to the stage and put on an epic performance, but some weren't happy with what they saw. The singers danced on poles, twerked, belly danced and made more than a few sexually suggestive gestures. The Federal...

FCC Received More Than One Thousand Complaints Following Super Bowl Halftime Show, Described As ‘Soft Porn’

'Why oh why do we have to sexualize everything'
Daily Caller

