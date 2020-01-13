Bhad Bhabie Loses Her Cool + Explodes On Disney Star Skai Jackson Before Teen Moms Clash: “B*tch I’ll Kill You, I’ll Really Kill You!”

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rap newcomer Bhad Bhabie and actress Skai Jackson have the Internet’s full attention. The hip-hop rookie has let loose some serious anger and frustrations toward the fellow teen star. Big Facts: This week, controversial footage emerged of Bhabie threatening to end Jackson’s life during an Instagram live session. “I wanna know why every time I’m […]



Rap newcomer Bhad Bhabie and actress Skai Jackson have the Internet's full attention. The hip-hop rookie has let loose some serious anger and frustrations toward the fellow teen star. Big Facts: This week, controversial footage emerged of Bhabie threatening to end Jackson's life during an Instagram live session. "I wanna know why every time I'm […]


