Bhad Bhabie Loses Her Cool + Explodes On Disney Star Skai Jackson Before Teen Moms Clash: “B*tch I’ll Kill You, I’ll Really Kill You!”

SOHH Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Bhad Bhabie Loses Her Cool + Explodes On Disney Star Skai Jackson Before Teen Moms Clash: “B*tch I’ll Kill You, I’ll Really Kill You!”Rap newcomer Bhad Bhabie and actress Skai Jackson have the Internet’s full attention. The hip-hop rookie has let loose some serious anger and frustrations toward the fellow teen star. Big Facts: This week, controversial footage emerged of Bhabie threatening to end Jackson’s life during an Instagram live session. “I wanna know why every time I’m […]

News video: Bhad Bhabie Slams Skai Jackson Over NBA Youngboy Drama

Bhad Bhabie Slams Skai Jackson Over NBA Youngboy Drama 03:36

 We’ve got more details on Jake Paul vs Zayn Malik. Machine Gun Kelly and Sommer Ray spark dating rumors. Plus - Bhad Bhabie is mad again.

Bhad Bhabie Calls Skai Jackson 'Disney Th*t' and Threatens to Kill Her, She Responds

The 'Catch Me Outside' meme girl is fighting the former 'Jessie' actress over rapper NBA YoungBoy and becomes furious when she's blocked on social media.
AceShowbiz

Bhad Bhabie's and Skai Jackson's Mothers Throwing Subs at Each Other Amid Daughter's Feud

Bhabie's mother Barbara Ann Bregoli and Jackson's mom Kiya Cole are viciously attacking each other on Instagram following their daughter's online dispute.
AceShowbiz


