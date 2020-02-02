Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harry Styles To Play Hallowe'en Show With Orville Peck

Harry Styles To Play Hallowe'en Show With Orville Peck

Clash Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Harry Styles To Play Hallowe'en Show With Orville PeckHarryween is coming to Madison Square Garden...

*Harry Styles* will play a special Hallowe'en show in New York later this year.

The pop icon has arranged a two night spooktacular at Madison Square Garden, spread across October 30th and 31st.

Costume is obligatory for Harryween, with masked country troubadour Orville Peck set to support.

The shows are part of his wider North American tour, where support comes from Jenny Lewis, King Princess, and Koffee.

Ticket details *HERE.*


View this post on Instagram

HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST - ORVILLE PECK. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, March 2. Public onsales begin Friday, March 6.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Feb 26, 2020 at 5:00am PST


Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Trainor Flawlessly Covers Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & T-Pain | Billboard News [Video]Meghan Trainor Flawlessly Covers Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & T-Pain | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor Flawlessly Covers Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & T-Pain | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:12Published

Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show [Video]Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show

One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Confirms Knifepoint Robbery, Answers Question About the Ordeal

Harry Styles was asked about being robbed at knifepoint earlier this month while making an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday (February 26) in New York...
Just Jared

Harry Styles Superfan Falls to the Ground With Excitement After Scoring Concert Tickets

It's a good day to be a Harry Styles fan. On Wednesday, the "Adore You" singer stopped by TODAY and treated fans to a performance as part of the morning show's...
E! Online


Tweets about this

cezanneab

Cézanne RT @ClashMagazine: Harry Styles to play special Hallowe'en shows with Orville Peck - we would sell an actual kidney to attend one of these!… 1 hour ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Orville Peck. Harry Styles. Hallowe'en. Honestly, music to our ears! https://t.co/JfX6QJFG0L https://t.co/225dsbSzTO 2 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Harry Styles to play special Hallowe'en shows with Orville Peck - we would sell an actual kidney to attend one of t… https://t.co/NC6oRjOmdr 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.