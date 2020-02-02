Harry Styles To Play Hallowe'en Show With Orville Peck

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Harryween is coming to Madison Square Garden...



*Harry Styles* will play a special Hallowe'en show in New York later this year.



The pop icon has arranged a two night spooktacular at Madison Square Garden, spread across October 30th and 31st.



Costume is obligatory for Harryween, with masked country troubadour Orville Peck set to support.



The shows are part of his wider North American tour, where support comes from Jenny Lewis, King Princess, and Koffee.



Ticket details *HERE.*





HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST - ORVILLE PECK. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, March 2. Public onsales begin Friday, March 6.



