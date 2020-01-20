Global  

Spain's Zarzuela Theatre cancels Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo's performances in Madrid in may

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Spain's Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday it has canceled Placido Domingo's performances at Madrid's Zarzuela Theatre scheduled for May.
Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

Placido Domingo Apologizes After Investigation Finds Dozens Of Sexual Harassment Incidents

 The union representing opera performers says they interviewed 27 people who say they were either sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior.

