Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At NYPD After Having His Bugatti Booted By Police: “I Parked In The Same Spot”

SOHH Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At NYPD After Having His Bugatti Booted By Police: “I Parked In The Same Spot”Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is taking trolling to a whole ‘nother level. The hip-hop star has fired a playful shot at the boys in blue after having his Bugatti booted by New York traffic cops. Big Facts: Last night, Uzi Vert jumped on his Instagram Story with a snapshot of his pricey vehicle parked […]

The post Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At NYPD After Having His Bugatti Booted By Police: “I Parked In The Same Spot” appeared first on .
