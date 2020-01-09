Phyllis Pleasants Somers, 73, says her secret to staying fit is never dieting https://t.co/yVoVuzs8sZ 2 days ago Carole Alain Suzanne Somers, 73, on her secret to staying fit https://t.co/KrJoicGoal 2 days ago Laura-"Sex Angel" Somers, 73, says her secret to staying fit is never dieting https://t.co/KEFGiwKm4k 2 days ago GEORGE(Dancing&more) RT @GPBGeorge: Suzanne Somers says her secret to staying fit at 73 is never dieting https://t.co/uETmhflEwK 2 days ago GEORGE(Dancing&more) Suzanne Somers says her secret to staying fit at 73 is never dieting https://t.co/uETmhflEwK 2 days ago Catrina Podberesky RT @MSN: Suzanne Somers says her secret to staying fit at 73 is never dieting https://t.co/7v72anXykw 3 days ago MSN Suzanne Somers says her secret to staying fit at 73 is never dieting https://t.co/7v72anXykw 3 days ago Mr. T Suzanne Somers says her secret to staying fit at 73 is never dieting https://t.co/iO2LK45Svd 3 days ago