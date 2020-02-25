Brad Pitt Has an Urgent Message Ahead of the U.S. Election - Watch! (Video)
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Brad Pitt is teaming up with some A-list friends to spread an important message: vote! Ahead of Super Tuesday, W Magazine released a PSA urging people to register to vote in the upcoming coming election cycle on Wednesday (February 26). The star-studded clip includes Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Chris [...]
Juliette Lewis reveals she improvised a lot of her character in the 1993 film, "Kalifornia." She jokes that she played the character like a nine-year-old in her own world.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in...
The second season of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies" follows Elsie as she searches for the family she never knew. The search leads her to her father, an inmate who may be guilty of more than the crimes..