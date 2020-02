Nicole Scherzinger is looking so hot! The lead member of the Pussycat Dolls was spotted stepping out in a chic monochrome outfit on Wednesday (February 26) at the BBC Studios in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pussycat Dolls There’s an exciting reason she’s there: she’ll be performing alongside the Dolls [...]



Recent related news from verified sources Billie Eilish Gives Fans Hugs Outside BBC in London Billie Eilish looks so excited to meet her fans outside the BBC studios in London on Wednesday (February 19). The 18-year-old musician opened up in her interview...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ʇpoıɹǝd ˙oqǝnɹdɐ ɐʇoʌ RT @JustJared: Nicole Scherzinger looks fierce and fashionable as she prepares for a #PCD performance at BBC Studios: https://t.co/7HDIrexh… 2 hours ago Shatta Bandle Nicole Scherzinger Looks Fierce & Fashionable at BBC Studios in London https://t.co/vQ4W7JyHhD https://t.co/jyehioXguZ 2 hours ago Kim Kardashian Nicole Scherzinger Looks Fierce & Fashionable at BBC Studios in London https://t.co/aFten2YhIb https://t.co/ZOlWO2Y7gQ 2 hours ago Global Connect+ Nicole Scherzinger Looks Fierce & Fashionable at BBC Studios in London https://t.co/epZ3kzOGcc https://t.co/u9m578XFAM 2 hours ago JustJared.com Nicole Scherzinger looks fierce and fashionable as she prepares for a #PCD performance at BBC Studios: https://t.co/7HDIrexhyo 2 hours ago