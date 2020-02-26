Global  

MSNBC Contributor: People ‘Afraid’ of Sanders, Warren Sound ‘More Comfortable With a White Nationalist’ in WH

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. today went off on anyone nervous enough about a Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren nomination that they would almost rather let Donald Trump stay in office for four more years.
