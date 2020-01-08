Gwyneth Paltrow, Janelle Monae & Rachel Brosnahan Put On Their Best for Harper's Bazaar Exhibition Celebration!
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Gwyneth Paltrow is pretty in pink as she strikes a pose at the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition celebration held as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on Wednesday (February 26) in Paris, France. The 47-year-old actress and goop entrepreneur was joined at the event by Janelle Monae, Rachel Brosnahan, [...]
This is Us and Grace and Frankie return, while Grey's Anatomy 's Justin Chambers leaves show, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop's eyebrow raising candle sells out, Harper's Bazaar, editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey..