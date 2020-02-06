Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host Jerusalem ceremony

Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host Jerusalem ceremony

Japan Today Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to return to Israel as co-hosts of this year’s Genesis Prize ceremony. The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Wednesday…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Livguard Ceo Is 'Confident' That $5 Trillion Economy Goal Is Achievable

Why Livguard Ceo Is 'Confident' That $5 Trillion Economy Goal Is Achievable 09:54

 Get ready to immerse yourself in inspiring conversations with some of the most powerful people in the world at the HT Leadership Studio. In Episode 8 of the groundbreaking series, Chief Executive Officer of Livguard Energy Technology Private Limited, Gurpreet Bhatia analyses the opportunities and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones on films, family & love for India [Video]Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones on films, family & love for India

Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up on films, family and their love for India at the Hindustan Times Leadership Studio.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:32Published

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas [Video]Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Tweets about this

natchorules

Natchorules RT @LauraMStuart9: If I were Catherine, I would be hoping to God he doesn't live as long as his Dad, in the meantime I would definitely be… 4 minutes ago

NicholsonAlcen1

Nicholson Alcendor Read this article on i24NEWS: Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones return to Israel to co-host Jerusalem ceremony https://t.co/ElKhIMczUM 54 minutes ago

edrormba

Eli Dror Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host #Jerusalem ceremony #Israel #GenesisPrize https://t.co/mcccwAKiUl https://t.co/ezFsiXlUUz 1 hour ago

freedom2debate

FreedomRocks Mike Douglas married Welsh Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones their combined net worth might be $278 million. S… https://t.co/97Kmn1j4Nb 1 hour ago

JasonRO09482756

Jason RODRIGUEZ Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones to co-host ceremony in Israel to honor late Kirk Douglas https://t.co/UjtWehV3Ie via @usatoday 2 hours ago

JTAnews

JTA | Jewish news A special event will honor the cinematic legacy of Kirk Douglas, who died earlier this month, and his connection to… https://t.co/DnuFpUUcIe 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.