Natchorules RT @LauraMStuart9: If I were Catherine, I would be hoping to God he doesn't live as long as his Dad, in the meantime I would definitely be… 4 minutes ago Nicholson Alcendor Read this article on i24NEWS: Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones return to Israel to co-host Jerusalem ceremony https://t.co/ElKhIMczUM 54 minutes ago Eli Dror Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones to co-host #Jerusalem ceremony #Israel #GenesisPrize https://t.co/mcccwAKiUl https://t.co/ezFsiXlUUz 1 hour ago FreedomRocks Mike Douglas married Welsh Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones their combined net worth might be $278 million. S… https://t.co/97Kmn1j4Nb 1 hour ago Jason RODRIGUEZ Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones to co-host ceremony in Israel to honor late Kirk Douglas https://t.co/UjtWehV3Ie via @usatoday 2 hours ago JTA | Jewish news A special event will honor the cinematic legacy of Kirk Douglas, who died earlier this month, and his connection to… https://t.co/DnuFpUUcIe 3 hours ago