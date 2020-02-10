Global  

Fox News Anchor Floats Tulsi Gabbard as Bernie’s Running Mate: You Would ‘Moderate an Extreme Ticket’

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
During a Wednesday afternoon interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto, the eponymous anchor questioned Tulsi Gabbard on the possibility of Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) naming her as Vice Presidential nominee.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congratulates Andrew Yang For A Campaign 'Focused On The Future' [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congratulates Andrew Yang For A Campaign 'Focused On The Future'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez congratulated Andre Yang for running “a great race.” She said: "Your campaign focused on the future, and looked like you were having a lot of fun doing it.”..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard [Video]Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

2016 Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson offered his support to Tulsi Gabbard. Johnson told a local Gabbard volunteer that he endorses the Democratic presidential hopeful. Gabbard..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


