Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Coordinate Their Orange Looks Out in NYC

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Nick Jonas walks behind wife Priyanka Chopra while arriving back at their residence in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 26). The married couple looked like they were matching in orange with his hoodie and Priyanka‘s top. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas Just recently during his appearance on The Kelly [...]
