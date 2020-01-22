Here's the Real Reason Why the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Is on Hold (Report)

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Lizzie McGuire‘s much-anticipated reboot series is still on hold, and there’s a reason why. After Hilary spoke out on social media on Tuesday night (February 25), seemingly suggesting that her show faced a similar dilemma as the Love, Simon series that was moved to Hulu for not being reportedly “family friendly” enough for Disney+, a [...] 👓 View full article

