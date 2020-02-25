Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump 'Public Enemy No. 1'

Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump 'Public Enemy No. 1'

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The actor who plays Bruce Banner in Marvel Cinematic Universe urges people to 'get radical' when they're protesting against the current president of the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Ruffalo rages against President Trump and climate change

Mark Ruffalo rages against President Trump and climate change 04:53

 Actor Mark Ruffalo, tells Sky News that the US president is "public enemy number one" in the fight against climate change.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo hits out at Donald Trump

The "Apartment 12" actor, 52, has never made a secret of his dislike for Trump, and frequently slams him in posts on his social media pages.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

petervhale

Peter Hale Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'public enemy number one' over climate change https://t.co/qYxZqjkmK5 2 days ago

gilass

leila rezazad Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'public enemy number one' over climate change https://t.co/A0CcV7K3c0 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.