Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump 'Public Enemy No. 1'
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The actor who plays Bruce Banner in Marvel Cinematic Universe urges people to 'get radical' when they're protesting against the current president of the United States.
Mark Ruffalo hits out at Donald TrumpThe "Apartment 12" actor, 52, has never made a secret of his dislike for Trump, and frequently slams him in posts on his social media pages.
Zee News
