Emmy Rossum as Angelyne Spends the Day Filming at the Beach!

Just Jared Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Emmy Rossum is hard at work on her new show! The 33-year-old transformed into 80s model Angelyne will filming her upcoming show at the beach on Wednesday afternoon (February 26) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emmy Rossum Emmy donned a pink tank shirt paired with a pink and white checkered [...]
