Thappad Movie Review: Slightly stretched, but such subtle, engaging 'anubhav'

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

*Thappad

U: Drama

Dir: Anubhav Sushila Sinha

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati

Rating:

*



There is something about a film named Thappad (which you're aware is what it is centred on), that right from the first frame, the anticipation of that titular slap starts to haunt you. Even while everything looks hunky-dory on... 👓 View full article

