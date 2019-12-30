Global  

WATCH: Teary-Eyed Joe Biden Gives Poignant, Stirring Answer About Faith and Loss to Pastor Whose Wife Was Killed in S.C. Shooting

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
At a CNN South Carolina town hall, a teary-eyed Joe Biden gives a poignant answer about faith and loss to a question from a pastor who lost his wife in the Emanuel AME massacre.
