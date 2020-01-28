Eva Mendes: I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Actress Eva Mendes has revealed that she would like to play a Disney villain. In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Mendes spoke about how motherhood has limited her choices on screen, and also spoke of desire to do a Disney project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like...
