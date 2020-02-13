Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ariel Winter is 22: The 'Modern Family' star's transformation through the years

Ariel Winter is 22: The 'Modern Family' star's transformation through the years

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Ariel Winter turned 22 on Jan. 28, 2020! Look back at the "Modern Family" actress' transformation over the years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party 00:46

 Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Mitch and Cam Going to Adopt Again? [Video]Are Mitch and Cam Going to Adopt Again?

After a clerical error at the adoption agency Mitch and Cam were using a few years back, they're suddenly on the list as prospective parents to adopt another child. They decided against it then...but..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:21Published

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson struggle during final Modern Family table read [Video]Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson struggle during final Modern Family table read

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson grew emotional during the Modern Family cast's final table read on Wednesday after 11 years on the show.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ariel Winter Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation After Wrapping Modern Family

Ariel Winter's hair is red hot. After officially saying goodbye to Alex Dunphy, the character she's played for more than a decade on the hit ABC series, Modern...
E! Online

Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter After Instagram User Criticizes Her Sheer Dress

Sarah Hyland is striking down anyone talking bad about her on-screen sister, Ariel Winter. The 29-year-old actress shared a pic with her fans on Instagram with...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Ariel Winter – Here’s How She Feels About ‘Modern Family’ Ending After Staring On The Show Half Her Life! https://t.co/tiJbDnxOEX 14 minutes ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Ariel Winter debuts fiery hair transformation after wrapping modern family https://t.co/5GP05MfFkB 20 minutes ago

CoryIshii

Cory Ishii RT @TODAYshow: Ariel Winter debuts strawberry red hair after 'Modern Family' wraps ⁠— see the look! https://t.co/CGLo4h9lJF 35 minutes ago

cornichecorp

Cornichecorp Digital Solutions RT @enews: Ariel Winter Debuts Fiery Hair Transformation After Wrapping Modern Family https://t.co/Y32h02rZbc 42 minutes ago

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn Goodbye, 'Modern Family'! Ariel Winter reveals new hairstyle days after hit sitcom wrapped https://t.co/jJO4tcit3W via @usatoday 49 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: Ariel Winter is 22: The 'Modern Family' star's transformation through the years https://t.co/RZrMEeNYWW #TheWeekUSA #Tod… 1 hour ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News Ariel Winter is 22: The 'Modern Family' star's transformation through the years https://t.co/RZrMEeNYWW #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 1 hour ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Ariel Winter: How She Feels About The End Of ‘Modern Family’ & Her Future As Series Finale Nears… https://t.co/CwqLzLzXgG 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.