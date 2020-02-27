Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Laura Ingraham Flips Out on Dem’s Concerns About Coronavirus Response From ‘Anti-Science’ Trump: ‘You’re Turning This Into a Political Diatribe’

Laura Ingraham Flips Out on Dem’s Concerns About Coronavirus Response From ‘Anti-Science’ Trump: ‘You’re Turning This Into a Political Diatribe’

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Laura Ingraham flips out on former Clinton aide for his concerns about coronavirus response from 'anti-science' Trump: 'You're turning this into a political diatribe'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response 01:32

 Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesotan's Coronavirus Test Results 'Pending' [Video]Minnesotan's Coronavirus Test Results 'Pending'

President Trump is trying to calm concerns about a growing epidemic, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published

United States on alert for coronavirus [Video]United States on alert for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be “in charge” of the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest amid virus concerns

Taiwan on Thursday raised its epidemic response level to the highest, official media reported, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters

Donald Trump considers travel restrictions on Italy, South Korea as US mulls its coronavirus response

Donald Trump has also appointed his vice president Mike Pence to lead America's response to the health issue.
SBS Also reported by •NYTimes.comThe VergeeuronewsIndependentJapan TodayMediaiteReutersNPR

Tweets about this

Mediaite

Mediaite Laura Ingraham Flips Out on Dem's Concerns About Coronavirus Response From 'Anti-Science' Trump: 'You're Turning Th… https://t.co/0Erc76SzMt 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.