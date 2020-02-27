Global  

Are you ready to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz together in a music video?

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Are you ready to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz together in a music video?Jacqueline Fernandez, in 2016, featured in the thunderous and pulsating music video, GF BF, and even lent her soothing voice to the same. And now, it seems time has come for her to feature in another music video very soon. And this time, giving her company is another star, Asim Riaz, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg...
News video: Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video

Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video 01:27

 Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes says is "super excited" to work with "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz in a music video.

