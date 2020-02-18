Katie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film - Brahms: The Boy II

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Katie Holmes has always been a dedicated actress even in the most challenging roles. In her upcoming film Brahms: The Boy II, she plays the role of a mother to a young boy who befriend's a possessed doll. Being a mother in real life too, it was a difficult and sensitive to work in this movie.



She recalls her experience during... 👓 View full article

