Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Elisabeth Moss Gets Pranked By an Invisible Presence at 'Invisible Man' Junket (Video)

Elisabeth Moss Gets Pranked By an Invisible Presence at 'Invisible Man' Junket (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
In the new movie The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss plays a woman who is haunted by an invisible presence and now it’s happening to her in real life too! The Emmy-winning actress and her co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen got pranked by an invisible presence at the press junket for their new movie, and so did some [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: The Invisible Man Film Clip - Elisabeth Moss

The Invisible Man Film Clip - Elisabeth Moss 01:20

 The Invisible Man Film Clip - Elisabeth Moss

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Invisible Man movie - Prank Video with Elisabeth Moss & Oliver Jackson-Cohen [Video]The Invisible Man movie - Prank Video with Elisabeth Moss & Oliver Jackson-Cohen

The Invisible Man movie - Prank Video with Elisabeth Moss & Oliver Jackson-Cohen The Invisible Man surprises Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and press.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published

'The Invisible Man': Cecilia's Escape Clip [Video]'The Invisible Man': Cecilia's Escape Clip

The Invisible Man: Cecilias Escape Clip - Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elisabeth Moss Helped Edit 'The Invisible Man' Script to Make Sure it Had a Female Perspective

Elisabeth Moss is hard at work promoting her new movie! The 37-year-old stepped out in two separate outfits while promoting her new movie The Invisible Man on...
Just Jared

Elisabeth Moss Explains What 'The Invisible Man' Is Really About: 'The Analogy Is Incredibly Clear'

Elisabeth Moss is making her rounds for upcoming thriller, The Invisible Man! The Emmy-winning actress stepped out for her photo call at Villamagna Hotel on...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Elisabeth Moss Gets Pranked By an Invisible Presence at ‘Invisible Man’ Junket (Video) https://t.co/bJZ4j9NOKY https://t.co/yUoK9gzpok 3 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Elisabeth Moss Gets Pranked By an Invisible Presence at ‘Invisible Man’ Junket (Video) https://t.co/EvrtOSF39o https://t.co/v2HkJKUIox 3 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Elisabeth Moss Gets Pranked By an Invisible Presence at ‘Invisible Man’ Junket (Video) https://t.co/2hRoE1GOVY https://t.co/Cz6q9FJLnn 3 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Elisabeth Moss got pranked by an invisible presence at the press junket for her movie #TheInvisibleMan - watch now! https://t.co/igpuOQWoTq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.