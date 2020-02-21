Global  

James Mangold to replace Steven Spielberg as director in Indiana Jones 5

Thursday, 27 February 2020
American filmmaker Steven Spielberg has decided to step down from the director's chair for the upcoming adventure movie Indiana Jones 5, with James Mangold in talks to replace him. The ace filmmaker will be handing over the directing reins of an 'Indiana Jones' film to another filmmaker for the first time in the franchise's...
Steven Spielberg will not direct 'Indiana Jones 5'

Steven Spielberg will not direct 'Indiana Jones 5'

 Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years.

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years. Sources say that ‘Ford v Ferrari’ director James Mangold is in talks..

Harrison Ford Is Determined to Get 'Indiana Jones 5' Right

Harrison Ford Is Determined to Get 'Indiana Jones 5' Right Ford will reprise his role as the iconic adventurer in a new installment of the franchise, the first in 13 years. The screen legend says..

Steven Spielberg will not direct the fifth Indiana Jones film after directing the first four films in the franchise. Ford v Ferrari‘s James Mangold is in talks...
Spielberg, who kickstarted the franchise with ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, will remain as a hands-on producer on the fifth installment
