Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pearl Fernandez Wiki: Facts About Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother

Pearl Fernandez Wiki: Facts About Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother

Earn The Necklace Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
When The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez premiered on Netflix on February 26, viewers weren’t prepared for this roller-coaster. As heartbroken as they are for eight-year-old Gabriel who was tortured to death in 2013, his murderers have become the most hated subject on the Internet. Pearl Fernandez, Gabriel’s mother, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, abused and […]

The post Pearl Fernandez Wiki: Facts About Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.