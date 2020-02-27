Telly tattle: Elnaaz Norouzi, Bhagyashree, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Apte travel to Dubai for this reason! Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Elnaaz Norouzi, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Apte jetted off to Dubai for an art event. Making the most of the glitzy gala, the women upped their sartorial style. While Bhagyashree preferred the six yards, Norouzi and Apte stepped out in identical colours — red. Thankfully, there was no red carpet.... Elnaaz Norouzi, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Apte jetted off to Dubai for an art event. Making the most of the glitzy gala, the women upped their sartorial style. While Bhagyashree preferred the six yards, Norouzi and Apte stepped out in identical colours — red. Thankfully, there was no red carpet. 👓 View full article

