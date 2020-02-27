James Newman Shares Eurovision Entry 'My Last Breath' Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The ceremony returns in May...



*James Newman* has shared his new Eurovision entry 'My Last Breath'.



The songwriter is set to be Britain's entry into the Song Contest, and it comes at a somewhat fraught political crossroads.



The British government triggered their withdrawal from the EU, a move that probably won't win us any Eurovision votes from our continental cousins.



Still, James Newman battles gamely on, and his single 'My Last Breath' is out now.



Charlie Lightening directed the video, an alpine adventure that features the legendary Dutch Athlete Wim ‘The IceMan’ Hoff.



A tale of conquering adversity, 'My Last Breath' will be entered for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Rotterdam on May 16th.



Tune in now.



