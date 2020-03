Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The language war between residents of Gokuldham Society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited will take an interesting turn when Babeetta gets offended by Jethaa Lal and vows not to talk to him again.



The hilarious situation at Gokuldham with each resident speaking in... 👓 View full article