Trolls trend #ArrestSwaraBhaskar on Twitter

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

An old video of Swara Bhasker has landed her in a social media controversy as a few users started trending ‘#ArrestSwaraBhaskar’ on Twitter. Amidst the violence in Delhi, this clip of Swara opposing the CAA bill went viral on social media. A few users on social media stated that her speech had led to the tense situation in Delhi and that she must be arrested for the same. 👓 View full article

