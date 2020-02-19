David Beckham Defends Pal Prince Harry Amid Royal Exit
David Beckham is standing by his friend Prince Harry. The 44-year-old soccer star defended the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex on Thursday's episode of Today. "Harry's a...
David Beckham is "proud" to see his friend Prince Harry "growing up" and becoming a family man, amid his decision to move to Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.
|
