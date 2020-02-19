Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > David Beckham Defends Pal Prince Harry Amid Royal Exit

David Beckham Defends Pal Prince Harry Amid Royal Exit

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
David Beckham is standing by his friend Prince Harry. The 44-year-old soccer star defended the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex on Thursday's episode of Today. "Harry's a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry 00:42

 David Beckham is "proud" to see his friend Prince Harry "growing up" and becoming a family man, amid his decision to move to Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Beckham: Kane a great goalscorer and captain [Video]Beckham: Kane a great goalscorer and captain

Former England captain David Beckham is desperate to see Harry Kane return to fitness to lead the Three Lions’ charge for glory at Euro 2020.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published

Trending Now: Royal Exit Date [Video]Trending Now: Royal Exit Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals next month.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Just call me Harry, prince says as royal exit looms

Just call me Harry, prince says as royal exit loomsEDINBURGH: Prince Harry asked to be introduced as just "Harry" at an event on Wednesday, kicking off a final round of public engagements before he and wife...
WorldNews

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.