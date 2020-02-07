Detective Ambrose Dares Jamie to Do Something Bad in The Sinner Sneak Peek

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jamie is getting closer and closer to the edge on The Sinner. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of The Sinner, which sees Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) and... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published The Sinner S03E05 00:20 The Sinner 3x05 Season 3 Episode 5 Promo Trailer - Ambrose urges the NYPD to investigate Jamie for a new crime; Jamie struggles to salvage his life.