Detective Ambrose Dares Jamie to Do Something Bad in The Sinner Sneak Peek

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Jamie is getting closer and closer to the edge on The Sinner. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of The Sinner, which sees Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) and...
News video: The Sinner S03E05

The Sinner S03E05 00:20

 The Sinner 3x05 Season 3 Episode 5 Promo Trailer - Ambrose urges the NYPD to investigate Jamie for a new crime; Jamie struggles to salvage his life.

