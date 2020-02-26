Global  

Macaulay Culkin and a Brief History of American Horror Story's Shocking Casting Moves

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020
Ryan Murphy has a history of shocking audiences, especially when it comes to American Horror Story. But it's not just the storylines, which have included everything from aliens and witches to...
 Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of 'American Horror Story' for the 10th season, alongside Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters.

The 'Home Alone' star's involvement was announced by series creator Ryan Murphy in an Instagram video.

American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin The American Horror Story Season 10 cast includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Lily..

Macaulay Culkin has become steadily more visible over the last couple years, most recently covering Esquire for no real reason except to let everyone know he is...
Lainey Gossip

American Horror Story: Macaulay Culkin joins cast of forthcoming season 10

Sarah Paulson has also been confirmed to return to the long-running TV series
Independent

