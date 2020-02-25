Global  

Tom Steyer Says Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Executive Failure By An Incompetent Executive’

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s is “incompetent,” and likened Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak to George W. Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina. On Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah asked Steyer for his reaction to Trump appointing Vice President Mike Pence as point man on […]
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on..

Donald Trump Jr. and White House officials continue to push the theory that Democrats are using the coronavirus to bring down the president.

The seven remaining Democratic presidential candidates have all said they would overturn Donald Trump’s ban on trans people in the military. Bernie Sanders,...
During his coronavirus press conference Wednesday night, President *Donald Trump* was asked for his response to Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* saying he doesn't know...
