CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling HIV Outbreak
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood criticized President Donald Trump's decision to place Vice President Mike Pence at the helm of the coronavirus task force, Wednesday, noting Pence's disastrous decisions as governor of Indiana which led to an HIV outbreak.
President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.