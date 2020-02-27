Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling HIV Outbreak

CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling HIV Outbreak

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood criticized President Donald Trump's decision to place Vice President Mike Pence at the helm of the coronavirus task force, Wednesday, noting Pence's disastrous decisions as governor of Indiana which led to an HIV outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force 00:52

 President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Pence Running Point on Coronavirus, Sharapova Retires [Video]Need 2 Know: Pence Running Point on Coronavirus, Sharapova Retires

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:09Published

Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of coronavirus [Video]Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of coronavirus

He announced Pence will lead coronavirus task force.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

'We're totally prepared'
Daily Caller

Coronavirus updates: New cases across Europe

More countries across Europe have confirmed cases. Meanwhile, US President Trump has appointed a coronavirus task force with VP Mike Pence at its helm. All the...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Lapps100

tlc RT @holybullies: CNN's John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling… 1 minute ago

davidstevens111

Take to the streets! it’s the only option RT @New_Narrative: CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handlin… 4 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Ha… https://t.co/a2kuRb18Sr 10 minutes ago

fpizarro

Fernando Pizarro RT @Mediaite: CNN’s John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling HIV… 14 minutes ago

holybullies

Holy Bullies CNN's John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Ha… https://t.co/fjJceTRDaJ 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.