"Blithe Spirit" - cast: Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Leslie Mann, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Blithe Spirit - cast: Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Leslie Mann, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, Aimee-Ffion Edwards*Release date :* May 01, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Blithe Spirit" is a riotous reimagining of Noel Coward's classic comedy, about love that just won't die...Best-selling crime novelist Charles ...
News video: BLITHE SPIRIT Movie - Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench

BLITHE SPIRIT Movie - Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench 02:20

 BLITHE SPIRIT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: BLITHE SPIRIT is a riotous reimagining of Noel Coward's classic comedy, about love that just won't die... Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer's block and a stressful deadline for his first...

'Blithe Spirit' Trailer [Video]'Blithe Spirit' Trailer

Blithe Spirit Trailer - 'Blithe Spirit' is a riotous reimagining of Noel Coward's classic comedy, about love that just won't die...

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

