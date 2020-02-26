Global  

Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace to Interview Joe Biden This Sunday After South Carolina Primary

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace to Interview Joe Biden This Sunday After South Carolina PrimaryFox News anchor Chris Wallace will sit down to interview former Vice President Joe Biden this Sunday, one day after the South Carolina primary. This interview will mark the first time that Biden will appear on Fox News this election cycle and the first time he’s appeared on Wallace’s show since 2007. The former vice president will discuss the […]
Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn

 Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member in Congress.

