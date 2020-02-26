Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace to Interview Joe Biden This Sunday After South Carolina Primary

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will sit down to interview former Vice President Joe Biden this Sunday, one day after the South Carolina primary. This interview will mark the first time that Biden will appear on Fox News this election cycle and the first time he's appeared on Wallace's show since 2007.



