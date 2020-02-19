Global  

Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Deserves Credit For New Policy at CNN Town Hall

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020
Senator Elizabeth Warren offered a surprising level of praise for President Donald Trump Wednesday evening during a CNN town hall hosted by Don Lemon.  What policy was the magically bipartisan issue that could heal this bitterly divided nation? Flavored e-cigarettes. Lemon opened the conversation by noting to Warren that “earlier this month, the Trump Administration […]
Sanders Hedges at CNN Town Hall, Won't Rule Out Taking Bloomberg's Money in General Election Against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders initially dodged a direct question and then after a follow-up, didn’t rule out accepting 2020 rival Mike...
Mediaite

Warren drafts document for Bloomberg to sign that would release employees from NDAs

"I used to teach contract law and I thought I would make this easy," Warren said during her CNN town hall.
USATODAY.com

