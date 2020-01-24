Global  

Charlie Kirk Warns Republicans to Stop Laughing At Bernie Sanders: ‘He Could Win’

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Charlie Kirk Warns Republicans to Stop Laughing At Bernie Sanders: ‘He Could Win’Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Republicans to stop laughing off 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Thursday, during a speech at CPAC, because "he could win" against President Donald Trump in the election.
News video: GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina

GOP activists urge vote for Sanders in South Carolina 03:09

 Republican activists in South Carolina are urging GOP voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on Saturday. This report produced by Jonah Green

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan [Video]What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders Surge; Baker's Budget Plan

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders rise in the polls, and Gov. Charlie Baker's budget plan.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 07:29Published


Charlie Kirk Has Meltdown Over Mitt Romney During CPAC Speech, Encourages Crowd to Boo Him

Turning Point USA found Charlie Kirk had a meltdown over Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) during his CPAC speech, Thursday, and encouraged the crowd to boo him, before...
Mediaite

House Republicans plan to attempt procedural vote condemning Bernie Sanders' Castro comments

House Republicans reportedly plan to attempt a procedural vote Thursday condemning Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., recent praise of late Cuban dictator Fidel...
FOXNews.com


