Charlie Kirk Warns Republicans to Stop Laughing At Bernie Sanders: ‘He Could Win’

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Republicans to stop laughing off 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Thursday, during a speech at CPAC, because "he could win" against President Donald Trump in the election.



