Doja Cat Goes Full Disco for 'Say So' Music Video & Peformance on 'Tonight Show'!
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Doja Cat is taking us to the disco! The 24-year-old rapper-singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 26) to deliver a discotastic performance of “Say So,” the first televised performance of her rising hit. “Say So,” which has become a TikTok sensation, appears on Doja Cat‘s sophomore album Hot Pink [...]
