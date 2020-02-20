Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maitland Ward says Steven Spielberg has some reason to 'be concerned' about daughter's new adult film career

Maitland Ward says Steven Spielberg has some reason to 'be concerned' about daughter's new adult film career

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Steven Spielberg has some reason to be concerned about his daughter's budding career in the adult entertainment industry, former sitcom actress-turned-porn-star Maitland Ward says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Steven Spielberg will not direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg will not direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ 00:51

 Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ [Video]Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years. Sources say that ‘Ford v Ferrari’ director James Mangold is in talks..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published

Soldier turns back on her 10-year army career -- to become a Babestation model [Video]Soldier turns back on her 10-year army career -- to become a Babestation model

A soldier has turned her back on her 10-year Army career to become a model - on Babestation.   Joanna Kitson, 27, signed up aged just 17 and rose to the rank of corporal before growing tired of Army..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maitland Ward Says Spielberg Shouldn't Worry About Daughter in Porn

Steven Spielberg is reportedly worried about his daughter jumping into the adult entertainment scene -- but he's got nothing to sweat about ... so says Maitland...
TMZ.com

Steven Spielberg expresses worry over daughter Mikaela's decision to be a pornstar

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is concerned over his daughter Mikaela Spielbergs decision to start a career as a porn star. Mikaela announced a while back that she...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Maitland Ward says Steven Spielberg has some reason to ‘be concerned’ about daughter’s new adult film career | Fox … https://t.co/joTUjDEnqz 25 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Maitland Ward says Steven Spielberg has some reason to 'be concerned' about daughter's new adult film career… https://t.co/AvGasTBSez 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.