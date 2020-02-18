Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Bachelor's not even close to cold yet, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love. ABC just released the names and pics of the cast of The Bachelor Presents:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Your First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'

Your First Look at 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' 01:00

 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hannah Ann Says She'll Always Be There for Peter [Video]Hannah Ann Says She'll Always Be There for Peter

Hannah Ann tells Bachelor Peter Weber that no matter how this week goes, she's always going to be there for him. Her feelings for him are that strong that it helps cancel out her fears of being sent..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:53Published

Kelsey Tells Peter She's in Love with Him [Video]Kelsey Tells Peter She's in Love with Him

During Kelsey's Hometown Date in Des Moines, Iowa, Kelsey tells Bachelor Peter Weber that she's in love with him. Peter is grateful for her honesty and he says he's excited to take a big step forward..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/GtS2F34nXT https://t.co/qKajP6HZpI 27 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart https://t.co/wV1cbN7DoA 31 minutes ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop #TheBachelorPresentsListentoYourHeart has revealed its cast! And also needs an easier hashtag! https://t.co/cxvaotg8fv 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.