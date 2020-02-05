Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Claire Danes Says She's 'Filled With Gratitude' Ahead of 'Homeland' Finale!

Claire Danes Says She's 'Filled With Gratitude' Ahead of 'Homeland' Finale!

Just Jared Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Claire Danes is celebrating her run on her hit Showtime series Homeland! The 40-year-old actress happily posed alongside fashion designer and close friend Zac Posen while attending Town & Country Magazine’s Toasts Claire Danes event held on Thursday (February 26) at Sant Ambroeus West Village in New York City. Claire was also accompanied by her [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Claire Danes was a 'nervous wreck' during Beyonce meeting [Video]Claire Danes was a 'nervous wreck' during Beyonce meeting

Claire Danes was so starstruck during an encounter with Beyonce at an award’s show her brain just "stopped working".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Sam Trammell Got To Film The Final Season Of 'Homeland' In Morocco [Video]Sam Trammell Got To Film The Final Season Of "Homeland" In Morocco

Sam Trammell, who joins Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin in the final season of SHOWTIME's "Homeland," shares what it was like filming on location in Casablanca, Morocco. BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Claire Danes Reflects 'With Gratitude' On Her Life-Changing 'Homeland' Tenure

As her Showtime series draws to an end, Danes talks about playing CIA agent Carrie Mathison and what it was like navigating adolescence while starring in My...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Claire Danes is opening up about her journey on #Homeland - Read more here: https://t.co/lVPINSolIQ 4 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Claire Danes Says She’s ‘Filled With Gratitude’ Ahead of ‘Homeland’ Finale! https://t.co/Qqy1G27DFe https://t.co/jssEJGdvPl 4 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Claire Danes Says She’s ‘Filled With Gratitude’ Ahead of ‘Homeland’ Finale! https://t.co/iWMWq1ddOC https://t.co/kC4JO59Qpj 4 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Claire Danes Says She’s ‘Filled With Gratitude’ Ahead of ‘Homeland’ Finale! https://t.co/P0dU3egb7o https://t.co/8zAcdlQ1oj 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.