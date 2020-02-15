Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tia Mowry Reveals Whether She'd Join Real Housewives of Atlanta After Working With Kenya Moore

Tia Mowry Reveals Whether She'd Join Real Housewives of Atlanta After Working With Kenya Moore

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Could Kenya Moore get Tia Mowry to twirl over to Real Housewives of Atlanta? The answer: a big N-O. On Thursday morning, the Sister, Sister alum stopped by Daily Pop to discuss...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss [Video]3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day outside a restaurant owned by singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:40Published

Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day [Video]Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine's Day. Newser reports that the shooting was at an Atlanta restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss. Kandi is a singer and star on Real Housewives of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Admits to Hating Their Marriage

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', the businessman is asked whether or not he's 'enjoying the ride that comes with being...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.