Taylor Swift Channels Leonardo DiCaprio as a Man in New Music Video

AceShowbiz Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The 'Lover' singer transforms into a man and recreates scenes from Martin Scorsese's 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in a music video supporting her feminist anthem 'The Man'.
News video: Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video

Taylor Swift transforms into a man for her new music video 00:59

 Taylor Swift became “Tyler Swift” in her new man-centric music video!

