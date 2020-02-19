Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Security Will No Longer Be Paid for By Canada

E! Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security detail will no longer be funded by the Canadian government. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to transition out of their roles as...
News video: Prince Harry Is now going by just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is now going by just 'Harry' 00:59

 It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title.

Sussex? Mountbatten-Windsor? What Do We Call Harry and Meghan? [Video]Sussex? Mountbatten-Windsor? What Do We Call Harry and Meghan?

Meghan and Harry. Now that they’re not using their HRH status, are they picking up a last name? Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:38Published

Prince Harry Back In Britain For Final Engagements As Senior Royal [Video]Prince Harry Back In Britain For Final Engagements As Senior Royal

CBS News Correspondent Charlie D'Agata shares the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published


Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will end their royal duties by the end of March

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally make good on their promise to step back from their senior royal duties by March 31.
FOXNews.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may no longer be able to use 'Sussex Royal' branding: reports

Another change may be on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they step back as senior members of the royal family.
FOXNews.com

francie57

FrancieR RT @DeelightRI: Helen Mirren, Who Won an Oscar for Playing Queen Elizabeth II, Says Meghan Markle Was a ‘Fantastic Addition to the Royal Fa… 5 seconds ago

rookery_hornet

teresa engley RT @DailyMailUK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security costs won't be paid by Canadian taxpayers and current financial support will end… 16 seconds ago

Roberta64852816

RobbieJobbie Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's costs won't be paid by Canada https://t.co/Liqq1PGuM8 via @MailOnline they insist… https://t.co/MCccXvIh3K 27 seconds ago

koralyuvonne

Koralyuvonne RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Canadian taxpayers will stop paying security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they separate from the… 53 seconds ago

suzDaFlooz

GrumpyCat RT @CarlWillDurham: Markle furious at our Queen. I'm sure the majority of people will be furious at her disrespect for our Queen which mirr… 1 minute ago

ZipfRoscoeaolco

Cheryle Zipf RT @eleishharvey1: Harry and Meghan confirm attendance at the Endeavour Funds Awards https://t.co/ieMALXtS7S via https://t.co/Sd1uqG2aKc I… 1 minute ago

Fran5006

Fran500 RT @ElContador2000: On learning her father has a new girlfriend Meghan Markle said "She hopes now he’s got someone else in his life he will… 1 minute ago

nataliereadss

Natalie RT @DailyMailUK: Canada refuses to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Vancouver security once they step down https://t.co/4TYzQfegCK… 2 minutes ago

