Disney World Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks With Passengers On It

Just Jared Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A Jungle Cruise boat at Disney World sunk into the water with passengers on board! The mid-ride incident happened at Magic Kingdom Park on Thursday (February 27) in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Witnesses posted footage on social media, showing passengers standing up inside the boat as water rose up around their legs. Everyone on board [...]
Disney Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks with People Aboard at Magic Kingdom

"The Most Magical Place on Earth" became the wettest place for a group of theme park guests who got caught on a sinking vessel ... the park's famous Jungle...
TMZ.com

Guests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on water

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated Thursday after it took on water. No one was hurt, and the passengers...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsdayBelfast Telegraph

