Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer

HipHopDX Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Candyman, Candyman, Candy...
Candyman movie

Candyman movie 02:31

 Candyman movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name. This summer, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. Rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta directs this contemporary...

Recent related news from verified sources

Jordan Peele's gripping first 'Candyman' trailer dares you to say his name

In the buzzy first trailer for Jordan Peele's sequel to 1993's horror classic (also titled Candyman), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays  Anthony McCoy, the grown-up...
Mashable

‘Candyman’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Dares You to Say His Name in Creepy First Look (Video)

The urban legend of the Candyman goes, if you say his name five times in the mirror, he’ll appear in your reflection and kill you. Jordan Peele puts that...
The Wrap


implurnt

Implurnt Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer, https://t.co/9TlG9RqxvA 5 minutes ago

PKostelecky

pdaddy First Jordan Peele uses I Got 5 On It for Us. Now he’s got Destiny’s Child, Say My Name on the @CandymanMovie trailer. Amazing 👏🏻👏🏻 8 minutes ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer https://t.co/a8orHfnoEN 29 minutes ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer https://t.co/pg7bjf05gd 29 minutes ago

MaestroBryan_H

Hines Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer https://t.co/PLtZPIWARq 29 minutes ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer https://t.co/nfAn7dRsLT 29 minutes ago

BaddiezOnline

BaddiezOnline Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer https://t.co/s0pWYKHmda https://t.co/oWIwUUZS7y 47 minutes ago

1BrandonCarter

Brandon Carter Jordan Peele Uses Destiny’s Child’s 'Say My Name' To Induce Fright In 'Candyman' Trailer https://t.co/86p4qDEoOi #BrandonCarter 52 minutes ago

