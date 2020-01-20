Global  

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Friday, 28 February 2020
 Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been asked to join the judging panel for the new series of 'America's Got Talent'.

Heidi Klum has admitted a lot of people "got mad" at her for praising 'America's Got Talent' after Gabrielle Union's departure.

Heidi Klum has hit back at critics after she insisted she had an "amazing" time working on America's Got Talent.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Sign On as America's Got Talent Judges

Sofia Vergara is joining her next Modern Family. The actress and Heidi Klum have signed on to judge the next season of America's Got Talent, NBC announced...
'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Is Tapped to Be a New Judge, Heidi Klum Returns

Heidi, who was absent in the last season of the show to serve as a judge on spin-off 'America's Got Talent: The Champions', also reveals her excitement of...
